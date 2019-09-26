Btc Capital Management Holds Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM); Advisory Services Network Has Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $1.04 Million as Share Price Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 4,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 12,704 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, up from 8,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 4.55M shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 9,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 56,587 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, up from 47,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 7.85M shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants More Tax Credits for Electric Vehicles – CERAWeek Market Talk; 10/05/2018 – GM TO MAINTAIN ITS STAKE IN S.KOREA UNIT AT OVER 35 PCT FOR FIVE YRS FROM 2023- S.KOREA; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK SAYS ONE GM WAS SUSPENDED; CBI REGISTERED CASES; 26/04/2018 – GM Financial: Available Liquidity $19.4 Billion at March 31; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-1 Notes; 26/04/2018 – GM Has Preliminary Deal With Korea Development Bank for $750M Funding; 09/05/2018 – GM TO SET UP ASIA-PACIFIC HEADQUARTERS IN S.KOREA – S.KOREAN MINISTRY; 08/05/2018 – Czarnowski wins General Motors Innovation Award; 03/05/2018 – LAW FIRM: SETTLEMENT MAY TRIGGER 30M SHARE PAYOUT FROM GM; 03/04/2018 – General Motors March Share of Sales 22%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Wilsey Asset Mngmt has invested 5.12% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Fin has invested 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company accumulated 123,318 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Sys has 2.29 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsr stated it has 550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Focus Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.1% or 6,441 shares. Allstate holds 88,106 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stanley Cap reported 133,837 shares. North Point Managers Corp Oh invested in 5,250 shares. 65,605 are held by Butensky & Cohen Fin Security. Coldstream Mngmt holds 7,791 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd stated it has 0.13% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Barclays Public Limited Liability stated it has 2.87M shares. Addison Cap has invested 0.85% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Van Eck Assocs accumulated 100,697 shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $617.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9,105 shares to 99,410 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 20,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,716 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) by 10,544 shares to 96,732 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 16,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV).