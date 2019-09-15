Btc Capital Management Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lowered by $432,846 as Shares Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Goodman Financial Decreased Holding by $1.91 Million

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 3,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 69,021 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61 million, down from 72,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 5.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct)

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 1,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35 million, down from 4,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 14/03/2018 – Inditex Struggles to Convince Market It Can Pull Off an Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $617.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 20,811 shares to 31,583 shares, valued at $629,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 9,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.60 million were reported by National Pension Service. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company reported 5,662 shares stake. 4,955 were accumulated by Nottingham. Colony Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.35% or 78,260 shares. Private Ocean Lc has 5,772 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,882 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 23,587 shares. Premier Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,100 shares. Moreover, Reaves W H & Communications has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Highland Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.8% or 76,777 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc owns 365,437 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability has 0.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 141,068 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 1.59M shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Bangor Bancshares has invested 0.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Spirit Of America Management Ny has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

