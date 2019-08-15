Btc Capital Management Holding In Centurylink (CTL) Was Has Raised; As Tableau Software (DATA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Partner Fund Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 60.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 188,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 121,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, down from 309,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 26,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 177,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 151,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 12.71M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,411 shares to 123,515 shares, valued at $14.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,562 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CenturyLink (CTL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink: Time To Double Down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Zillow Group, Sarepta Therapeutics, and CenturyLink Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261. Dev Indraneel had bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500 on Wednesday, March 6. GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 57,620 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 14,360 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Malaga Cove Capital Limited Com owns 44,302 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 104,892 shares. Parkwood Ltd stated it has 533,053 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Com Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp holds 0.09% or 26,540 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.58 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability owns 11,772 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 462,356 were reported by Sg Americas Lc. The Virginia-based Old Point Trust And Fincl N A has invested 0.58% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.12% or 1.82M shares in its portfolio. 123 were accumulated by Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. 97,316 are owned by Bell Bancorp. Andra Ap invested 0.1% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equillium Inc by 92,985 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 19,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 2,462 shares. Enterprise Serv Corporation has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 0.03% or 296,701 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 15,423 shares. 157,689 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Meridian Inv Counsel has invested 0.17% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 141,900 shares. Financial Counselors reported 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Element Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Fifth Third Bancorp owns 20 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Seatown Hldgs Pte, Singapore-based fund reported 60,510 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). American Int Grp Inc Incorporated reported 1,668 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt reported 0.04% stake.