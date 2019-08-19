Btc Capital Management Has Upped Sysco (SYY) Holding by $454,410; Facebook (FB) Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Increased Stake

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 24,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $186.07. About 7.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED BY NEW EU LAW; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO WEHNER SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT PROVIDING AN UPDATE ON TIME SPENT ON THE NETWORK – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Gets High Marks for Washington Performance; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this position’; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Inc on Tuesday released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network; 03/04/2018 – FB CITES PAGES CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY; 29/05/2018 – Facebook VP & Chief AI Scientist LeCun on Advancing AI (Video); 23/05/2018 – “Workplace by Facebook” was launched in 2016, but it needs enterprise software companies to help bolster its credibility; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 07/03/2018 – The ad industry isn’t moving away from Facebook despite reports about fake news and Russian trolls

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 6,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 45,558 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 38,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $73.7. About 1.84 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares to 130,800 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,370 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,703 shares to 132,664 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 23,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,796 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.