Btc Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Rose; Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Holder Central Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 33,388 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $166.66. About 669,144 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 8,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 41,678 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82 million, up from 33,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $136.93. About 2.07 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4,845 shares to 67,972 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 365 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.63% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 26,558 shares. Kings Point Mngmt holds 2.62% or 82,033 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 94,763 shares. Penobscot Management Inc has 41,441 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Central Fincl Bank Com has 33,388 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Limited Company owns 1,464 shares. Agf America holds 44,497 shares. Natixis accumulated 0.03% or 21,359 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 385,351 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 200 are owned by Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,106 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt invested in 1.96% or 112,538 shares. Kcm Limited Liability Com invested in 0.39% or 37,283 shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $617.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 20,440 shares to 103,716 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,966 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Inc stated it has 220,951 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Lesa Sroufe & reported 2,306 shares stake. Nottingham Advisors accumulated 2,370 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Lp has 219,644 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Company Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategic Financial Services accumulated 40,776 shares. Birinyi Associate has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp holds 0.15% or 2.72M shares in its portfolio. 15,196 were reported by Hilltop Hldg Inc. 44,013 were accumulated by Hendershot. 7,486 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. Norinchukin Bankshares The has 417,858 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Btr Mngmt Inc reported 3.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Texas Comml Bank Tx invested 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 143,055 shares.