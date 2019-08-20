Btc Capital Management Has Upped Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $897,078; Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Holder Alley Company Has Increased Its Holding

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 50,074 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 46,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $128.25. About 1.04 million shares traded or 43.44% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 16,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 112,867 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, up from 95,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 9.12 million shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Broadridge Schedules Webcast and Investor Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results On August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Broadridge (BR) Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91,500 were accumulated by Adage Cap Prtn Gru Ltd Liability Com. Bartlett And Lc has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc reported 1,458 shares stake. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.22% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 546,537 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 6,460 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 153 shares stake. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.08% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 338,953 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 1,972 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru holds 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 106 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Westwood Gp Inc stated it has 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Motco holds 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 148 shares. Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,252 shares to 13,219 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 23,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,717 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CVS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – CVS – Business Wire” on August 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against CVS Health Corporation – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS, INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.