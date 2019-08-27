Btc Capital Management Has Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 4.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 6,703 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Btc Capital Management Inc holds 132,664 shares with $7.84M value, down from 139,367 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $236.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 12.98M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 21 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 18 sold and decreased equity positions in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust. The investment managers in our database now hold: 5.40 million shares, down from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $393.63 million. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It has a 17.09 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust for 676,712 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 101,112 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glovista Investments Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 103,806 shares. The Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 50,000 shares.

More notable recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust declares $0.032 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on January 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apergy UNBRIDLED ESP Systems Installs Permanent Magnet Motor Powered by its SMARTEN Variable Speed Drive – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Investments Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on August 10, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Investments Announces Commencement of Issuer Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2017.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 59,394 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 8.39% above currents $57.2 stock price. Verizon had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, March 18. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $62 target. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,805 were accumulated by Exchange Capital. Acg Wealth has invested 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Da Davidson & holds 394,621 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 12,274 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,905 shares. Allstate stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Guardian Life Insur Co Of America reported 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Smith Howard Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 5,555 shares. Martin And Tn holds 0.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 32,149 shares. Cv Starr & Communications Inc Trust invested 3.9% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chemung Canal Trust Communications has 138,361 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Rdl Financial Inc has invested 2.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Everence Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 1.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Van Eck Associate Corporation has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).