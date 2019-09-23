Btc Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $370,468 as Stock Value Rose; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shareholder Riverbridge Partners Upped Stake

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 85,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 406,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.91M, up from 321,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $258.32. About 350,279 shares traded or 69.06% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 2,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 47,080 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17M, down from 49,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.87M shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Adr (RBGLY) by 757,957 shares to 116,124 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 44,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Co holds 147,227 shares. Summit Creek Llc holds 1.84% or 50,774 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Investment Management owns 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,031 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company accumulated 48,543 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bb&T Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,033 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,099 were reported by Comm Savings Bank. Select Equity Grp Lp, New York-based fund reported 15,394 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 2,067 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 14,615 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 5,036 shares. 30,800 were accumulated by Comgest Global Sas. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Captrust Financial owns 481 shares. S&Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 426,836 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson & holds 172,179 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Clean Yield holds 1.06% or 22,420 shares in its portfolio. First Tru invested in 76,210 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Synovus Fincl owns 161,497 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Villere St Denis J And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.88% or 109,480 shares. Sol Capital Management invested 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 5,075 are held by Orca Invest Limited Com. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd holds 1.47% or 78,399 shares in its portfolio. 7,085 were reported by Miles Cap. Nine Masts Capital holds 0.33% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 17,558 shares. The Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 2.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Covington Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 134,824 shares. Bartlett Communications Ltd Llc has 2.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 461,571 shares. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome reported 4.28% stake. Pioneer Fincl Bank N A Or, Oregon-based fund reported 59,865 shares.

