Btc Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $516,295 as Share Value Rose; Holder Parus Finance Uk LTD Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 126.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 221,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 397,430 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.43 million, up from 175,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 31,594 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 33,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10 million shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,849 shares to 108,515 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 13,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 1 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,410 shares. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.