Btc Capital Management Has Raised Westpac Bkg (WBK) Stake by $395,409 as Stock Declined; Wabtec (WAB) Stake Maintained by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 660.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 20,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 23,342 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, up from 3,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.64 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video)

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (WBK) by 193.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 20,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.20% . The institutional investor held 31,583 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $629,000, up from 10,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Westpac Bkg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 129,830 shares traded. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 9.95% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H NET INCOME A$4.20B; 17/05/2018 – Australia’s Westpac bank names new group executive; 05/03/2018 Fitch: Major Aussie Banks – ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac – Face Rising Macroeconomic Risks to Asset Quality, Largely Stemming From Households; 26/04/2018 – Westpac Reaffirms Performance of Mortgage Portfolio; 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H CASH PROFIT A$4.25B; 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H CASH PROFIT A$4.25B; EST. A$4.21B; 06/05/2018 – Westpac 1H Net Profit A$4.2 Billion, Up 7%; 23/05/2018 – TEN Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: The Federal Court rules that @Westpac engaged in unconscionable conduct by trying to rig the; 06/05/2018 – Westpac to Pay Interim Dividend of A$0.94 a Share

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $617.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 877 shares to 12,547 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 40,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,752 shares, and cut its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedgewood Investors Pa invested in 16,808 shares or 1.73% of the stock. 73,719 were reported by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Axa holds 0% or 12,816 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Papp L Roy Associates has invested 0.43% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,154 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 58,267 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 21,100 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking owns 0.12% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 524,534 shares. Farmers Comml Bank holds 283 shares. 1,477 were accumulated by Utd Fire Grp. Kemnay Advisory Serv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Tctc Holdg Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,810 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 302,260 shares. Fairpointe Capital Llc has invested 3.49% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $196.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,136 shares to 25,323 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 9,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,170 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600. DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. Shares for $1.19B were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO.