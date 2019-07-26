Btc Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Centurylink (CTL) by $316,260; Lkq Corp. (LKQ) Stock Rose While National Investment Services Increased Holding

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp. (LKQ) by 77.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 41,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,743 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 54,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 2.46M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 26,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 151,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 4.17M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. 50,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $491,480. 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush holds 0.08% or 20,400 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 911,048 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd owns 505 shares. Mackenzie Fin holds 0% or 16,894 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 33,538 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Diversified reported 0.01% stake. Suntrust Banks stated it has 12,738 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Bancorp invested in 0.04% or 22,084 shares. Clean Yield Grp reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 1.22M shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 11,772 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 23,737 shares to 128,717 shares, valued at $20.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 23,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,796 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

