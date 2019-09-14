Btc Capital Management Has Raised Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) Holding by $347,148; Share Price Declined; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Market Value Declined, Eaton Vance Management Has Increased Position by $8.10 Million

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) by 179.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 19,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 30,014 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569,000, up from 10,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hollysys Automation Technolo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 30,439 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 62,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 642,748 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.19M, up from 580,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 1.09 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 4,470 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc, New York-based fund reported 7,290 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Lp owns 55,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,788 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fosun Ltd reported 4,490 shares. Emory University owns 1.68% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 18,235 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 1% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 164,829 shares. Dsc Advisors LP stated it has 1.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Com has 0.7% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 444,400 shares. 12,230 were reported by Banque Pictet Cie. Signature Estate Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 198,002 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Co holds 182 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alexion down 4% premarket on diminished hopes for Amgen deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Options Pop on Alexion Stock Amid Patent Questions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alexion (ALXN) Down 3.2% After Amgen Buys Otezla From Celgene – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN)/Alexion Pharma (NASDAQ: ALXN) engaged in rather protracted and nasty legal fight over biosimilar Soliris in Europe – Adam Feurstein – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,790 shares to 214,739 shares, valued at $58.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 29,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,932 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $617.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3,608 shares to 27,986 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,019 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).