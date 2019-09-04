Btc Capital Management Has Lowered Mastercard (MA) Stake by $516,295; Stock Price Rose; Trigran Investments Upped Its Stake in Model N (MODN) by $972,434

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 31,594 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 33,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $280.11. About 2.28 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 57,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.68 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 558,778 shares traded or 64.24% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 6,885 shares to 45,558 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03B for 34.67 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 143,158 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $50.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE).