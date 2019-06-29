Btc Capital Management Has Lowered Its Celgene (CELG) Position by $1.43 Million; Td Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Gibraltar Inds (ROCK) by $312,000

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (ROCK) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,040 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 48,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gibraltar Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 223,598 shares traded or 97.10% up from the average. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) has risen 3.76% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROCK News: 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Backs FY18 Guidance for Rev, EPS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gibraltar Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROCK); 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC – MAINTAINS GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 28/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q EPS 48c-EPS 53c; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC ROCK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.96 TO $2.08; 04/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY GAAP EPS OF $0.26; 04/05/2018 – Gibraltar Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 52c-Adj EPS 57c

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 15,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,219 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 28,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 5.52M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Denali Capital Clo Xii, Ltd; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Crestline Denali CLO XVI, Ltd./LLC

Analysts await Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 9.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ROCK’s profit will be $25.12 million for 12.94 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Gibraltar Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 178.57% EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 147,466 shares to 599,685 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 73,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ROCK shares while 54 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.46 million shares or 6.15% less from 33.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability invested 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 42,993 shares. 57,491 are held by Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corp reported 1,000 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 21,789 shares. James Inv Research has invested 0.05% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). 29,101 are owned by Kbc Grp Nv. Whittier Company holds 5,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 1,135 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 2.17 million shares. Hcsf Management owns 432,404 shares. The New York-based Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Riverhead Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 40,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 417,696 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cls Investments Limited Company holds 0% or 1,413 shares in its portfolio. Cap Mngmt Va invested in 3.01% or 116,120 shares. 184,041 were accumulated by Raymond James Serv. Creative Planning holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 100,114 shares. Duncker Streett & Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,765 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd reported 3,165 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.57% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 6,370 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. P Schoenfeld Asset LP holds 1.45 million shares or 10.73% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested 0.46% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Peoples Financial Svcs holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & accumulated 0.18% or 547,072 shares. 279 are held by Plante Moran Advsrs Lc.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.43 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8,015 shares to 72,115 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 9,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).