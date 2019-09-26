Btc Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $1.44 Million; As Borg Warner (BWA) Valuation Declined, Salem Capital Management Raised by $2.84 Million Its Position

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 453.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 7,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,636 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, up from 1,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $232.31. About 1.17M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) by 602.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 69,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 80,750 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 485,401 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $180.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7,695 shares to 159,253 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 11,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,141 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp stated it has 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 29,756 are owned by Sg Americas Secs. Adage Gru Limited Liability Company reported 87,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.16M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Lumbard & Kellner Ltd Company holds 27,761 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 7,409 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.01% or 421,419 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 5.00M shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Whittier Trust accumulated 0% or 1,634 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 241,608 shares. Srb accumulated 0.05% or 13,221 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 219,049 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.2% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $617.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 15,712 shares to 7,371 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,639 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

