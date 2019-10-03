Btc Capital Management Has Decreased By $471,954 Its Entergy New (ETR) Holding; Moore Capital Management LP Boosted Its Bunge Limited (BG) Stake

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Bunge Limited (BG) stake by 30.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp acquired 200,000 shares as Bunge Limited (BG)’s stock rose 12.02%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 865,000 shares with $48.19M value, up from 665,000 last quarter. Bunge Limited now has $7.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 686,436 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 20c; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT MAY REQUEST ONE OR MORE OF LENDERS TO INCREASE TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $100 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Food Ingredients: Bunge “under pressure” from investors to sell; 01/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 1; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 20; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Limited Increases Qtrly Div on Common Shrs and Declares Dividends on Preference Shrs; 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17; 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Leaves Door Open for Deal With Trading Consolidation Talk

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased Entergy Corp New (ETR) stake by 10.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 4,627 shares as Entergy Corp New (ETR)’s stock rose 10.15%. The Btc Capital Management Inc holds 39,385 shares with $4.06M value, down from 44,012 last quarter. Entergy Corp New now has $23.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $116.45. About 1.04 million shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – QTRLY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $2.72 BLN VS $2.6 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 11/04/2018 – Entergy Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY LOUISIANA REPORTS RATE REDUCTIONS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – NRC ISSUES CONFIRMATORY ORDER TO ENTERGY; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP – COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Btc Capital Management Inc increased Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 9,486 shares to 47,694 valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 7,076 shares and now owns 8,636 shares. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Entergy has $13400 highest and $10500 lowest target. $119.50’s average target is 2.62% above currents $116.45 stock price. Entergy had 11 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 25. The stock of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 21. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. UBS maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of ETR in report on Friday, September 6 to “Equal-Weight” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of ETR in report on Monday, September 9 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 1 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 554,474 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0.03% or 80,081 shares. First Amer National Bank & Trust holds 9,643 shares. Schroder Investment Group invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Valley Natl Advisers holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Invest holds 0.65% or 86,692 shares in its portfolio. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 347,764 were accumulated by Raymond James And Associates. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 4,149 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0% or 3,656 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.08% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 1,951 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 2,173 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Veritable LP invested in 4,071 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.02% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.35 million for 12.82 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Entergy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:ETR) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entergy Texas: A New 5.375% Preferred Stock IPO From This Utility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Nomura Incorporated owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Advsrs Asset Management invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Yorktown Mgmt & Research Incorporated reported 5,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 74 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Incorporated holds 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 4,913 shares. Invesco Limited holds 1.11M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 686,500 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Gp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bogle Invest Management Ltd Partnership De has 94,366 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 27,642 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Qs Investors Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 117,285 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Llc reported 474,817 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of stock or 19,750 shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.05 million was made by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, August 29. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bunge Limited – Lots Of Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.