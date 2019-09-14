Btc Capital Management Has Cut Its Lam Research (LRCX) Stake by $349,492; Market Valuation Rose; Chesapeake Asset Management Raised Stake in Avis Budget Group (CAR) by $312,690

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 64.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 8,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 22,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, up from 13,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 609,920 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss $87M; 09/05/2018 – Avis Opens Car Sales Locations, Offering Previously-Owned Vehicles at Competitive Prices; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO: SHARE REPURCHASES LIKELY TO HAPPEN IN 2H; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM TWELVE TO FOURTEEN DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS TWO SRS NOMINEES APPOINTED TO THE BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials; 30/05/2018 – Avis Budget Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL; 03/05/2018 – DE SHON SAYS AVIS IS LOOKING AT PEER-TO-PEER CAR SHARING; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.03

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 1,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 12,043 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, down from 13,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $235.56. About 1.30 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CAR shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 72.46 million shares or 4.21% less from 75.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Brown Brothers Harriman & Commerce reported 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Balyasny Asset Limited Com owns 46,141 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 12,616 shares. Amer Group Incorporated holds 0.02% or 161,170 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Morgan Stanley accumulated 71,207 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 20 shares. Glenview Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.98% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) or 3.08M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 3,531 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 1.60 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. D E Shaw owns 378,414 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 16,180 are held by First Hawaiian Bancorp. 5.89 million were accumulated by Vanguard Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has 0.03% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Captrust Advsr accumulated 427 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 70,637 shares. Earnest Limited Com holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr Inc reported 22,731 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset holds 0.02% or 690 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 55,588 shares. Rench Wealth has 1,292 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 15,966 are owned by Axa. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 145,076 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Prns Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 6,254 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Korea Invest Corp holds 53,200 shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $617.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,483 shares to 80,359 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI).