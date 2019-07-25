Btc Capital Management Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $395,477; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Value Rose While Washington Capital Management Lowered by $313,200 Its Holding

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 900 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $355.42. About 341,055 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,664 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, down from 139,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 7.82 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 31.85 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 17,730 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.64% or 2.83 million shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Company Limited invested in 9,970 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.13% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Victory holds 300,437 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Da Davidson reported 3,264 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 66,172 are held by Scout Inc. Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd invested 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Brinker Cap reported 0.21% stake. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). California-based Fdx Inc has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Lc, a California-based fund reported 6,718 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Of Virginia Va has 0.56% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 71,698 shares. Northside Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 4,853 shares. Atlas Browninc invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Private Company Na holds 55,492 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt has 1.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 22,540 shares. Covington Advisors Inc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 63,443 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc New York reported 409,753 shares. Bartlett Com Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Horizon Inv stated it has 6,039 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 233,603 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,070 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 777,928 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0.03% or 82,298 shares.

