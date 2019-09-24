Btc Capital Management Decreased Danaher Del (DHR) Position By $614,576; Shorts at Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) Lowered By 18.69%

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) had a decrease of 18.69% in short interest. TYPE’s SI was 426,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.69% from 524,800 shares previously. With 352,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s short sellers to cover TYPE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 623,470 shares traded or 16.99% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ON APRIL 2, , BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased Danaher Corp Del (DHR) stake by 9.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 4,328 shares as Danaher Corp Del (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Btc Capital Management Inc holds 39,888 shares with $5.70M value, down from 44,216 last quarter. Danaher Corp Del now has $103.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $144.6. About 1.74M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 35.36 million shares or 2.15% less from 36.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 257,866 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 56,603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 14,170 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp accumulated 22,627 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 79,192 shares. Trigran Invests owns 3.94 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny holds 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 13,558 shares. Rgm Cap Limited Liability Company owns 2.84 million shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 287,528 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 194,080 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 39,021 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company has market cap of $818.05 million. The firm offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It has a 32.46 P/E ratio. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers.

Btc Capital Management Inc increased Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI) stake by 19,286 shares to 30,014 valued at $569,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 9,486 shares and now owns 47,694 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 55,454 were reported by Bourgeon Limited Liability Corporation. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc reported 201,043 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 13,894 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corp accumulated 3.03M shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc accumulated 3,495 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 0.01% or 31,587 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 1,173 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.31% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Kj Harrison & Prtn stated it has 0.96% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Hamilton Point Invest Limited Liability Company has 2.62% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 42,904 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Assetmark has 0% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Peddock Limited Co accumulated 5,765 shares.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97 million for 31.43 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity. The insider RALES MITCHELL P bought 2,500 shares worth $348,800.

