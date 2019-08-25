Btc Capital Management Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Cim Investment Mangement Lowered Its Holding

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 7,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 123,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57M, down from 130,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 3,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,121 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 22,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 16/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces March 27 event in Chicago focusing on education; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 26,355 shares to 177,715 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 13,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Microsoft Stock the Safest Trade in Big Tech Right Now? – Investorplace.com” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Inv Commerce holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,030 shares. Pennsylvania-based Weik Capital has invested 5.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt has invested 3.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ami Asset Management reported 2.54% stake. Origin Asset Llp owns 327,100 shares. Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6,104 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp stated it has 24,223 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prospector Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 159,150 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,125 shares. Fiera owns 0.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 791,932 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 38,911 shares. Arvest Bancshares Division owns 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,721 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt reported 1.8% stake. Alyeska Gp Lp has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran has invested 3.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fayerweather Charles invested 4.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas-based Greenbrier Prtn Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 13.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma reported 17,818 shares. B Riley Wealth holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 67,101 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc reported 74,918 shares stake. Bender Robert And Assoc reported 129,605 shares. Towercrest Capital Mgmt accumulated 15,360 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) stated it has 47,877 shares. 2,608 are owned by Albert D Mason. Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 1.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Middleton Company Ma reported 3.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd holds 4.04% or 30,428 shares. Factory Mutual Ins holds 3.29% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Lc has 5.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 121,584 shares.