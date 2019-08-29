Btc Capital Management Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $867,087; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined While Birinyi Associates Decreased by $417,000 Its Holding

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 7,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 123,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57 million, down from 130,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $138.15. About 11.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 12,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $128.51. About 4.17M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,934 shares to 16,460 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 8.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rowland And Company Invest Counsel Adv holds 64,106 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 2.6% or 278,770 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beaumont Fin Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 133,527 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 3.7% or 1.48 million shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma owns 108,554 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cullinan Associates has 2.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mondrian Invest Partners reported 2.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Broderick Brian C invested in 2.22% or 52,618 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Com reported 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 10 has 2.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 116,449 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 81,799 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Group Inc has 0.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,950 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 4,667 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Company, Us-based fund reported 177,837 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 3.77M shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Bristol John W & Incorporated accumulated 540,858 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A stated it has 71,335 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd reported 0.91% stake. Grandfield Dodd Limited Com reported 1.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 490,628 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 12.71 million shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage Inc invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 8.14 million shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Meridian Counsel Inc has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horan Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 15,899 shares. 603,511 are owned by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management. Altavista Wealth Mgmt invested 2.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,450 shares to 29,250 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.06 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.