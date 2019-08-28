Btc Capital Management Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Holding by $1.43 Million as Share Price Declined; As Biotelemetry (BEAT) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Awm Investment Company Lowered Holding by $620,000

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 15,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 13,219 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 28,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $96.98. About 1.13 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 05/03/2018 Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Crestline Denali CLO XVI, Ltd./LLC; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.46, REV VIEW $14.81 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 101,058 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler Associates accumulated 178,260 shares. Sphera Funds Management Ltd stated it has 250,000 shares. Central Bank & Trust Co reported 57,039 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.13% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 14,000 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru Com has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 44,810 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Ltd holds 1.76% or 42,768 shares. Capstone Financial owns 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,674 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited invested in 0.15% or 79,689 shares. 4,532 are owned by Columbia Asset Management. Moreover, Colony Gru Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Avalon Llc holds 4,880 shares. Rock Springs Mngmt Lp invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.35% or 48,412 shares.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,815 shares to 64,856 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) by 2.10 million shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) by 85,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua Metals Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 57,390 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.01% stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited invested in 11,279 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability stated it has 32,666 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Delaware reported 1,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co owns 24,945 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Columbus Circle holds 0.01% or 6,845 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us invested in 310,504 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 64,949 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0.02% or 1,030 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0% or 226 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 5,750 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl holds 208,632 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

