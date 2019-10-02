Btc Capital Management Cut Holding in Metlife (MET) as Share Price Rose; Central Bank & Trust Co Increases Holding in Csx (CSX)

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 94.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 76,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219,000, down from 80,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 2.51M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 197.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 6,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 9,428 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $729,000, up from 3,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.23. About 3.57M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index Fund (IJR) by 4,403 shares to 26,830 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 2,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,212 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund reported 0.25% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Nomura Holding Inc accumulated 0.23% or 649,461 shares. New England Research And Incorporated stated it has 24,275 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 8.39M shares. Nordea Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 171,146 shares. De Burlo Group Incorporated has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Horizon Ltd Liability holds 3,327 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 265,900 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa reported 231,659 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors owns 5,675 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Connors Investor, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 178,809 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 5,769 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Strategic Global Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 2,710 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Conning holds 13,058 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 7.88 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $617.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7,076 shares to 8,636 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 18,149 shares. 280,001 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 87,596 shares. Epoch Inv Ptnrs reported 1.54% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 1St Source Bank holds 40,149 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa invested 0.26% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). One Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 20,695 shares. Diligent holds 21,346 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability has 1,817 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0.23% or 38.83 million shares. Salem Counselors Inc holds 2,080 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs reported 11,355 shares stake. Cap Mgmt Assocs New York holds 0.58% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 7,200 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 18.88M shares.