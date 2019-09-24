Btc Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF); Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Increased Its El Paso Elec Co (EE) Stake by $650,000; Shares Rose

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.81. About 24,973 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC’S BOARD WILL CONSIDER OFFERS: CEO; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: La Patrulla Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos en el Sector de El Paso arranca su 21va Campaña Anual de la Iniciativ; 20/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Discovers Cocaine Shipment at El Paso port; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 16/03/2018 – US Customs: Public Service Announcement Issued by El Paso Sector; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates El Paso ISD, TX’s $16.43MM ULTs ‘AAA’ PSF/’AA’ Underlying; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO SAYS REITERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 WITH A RANGE OF $2.30 TO $2.65 PER BASIC SHARE; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NAT GAS: LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; 12/04/2018 – Dept Insur (TX): DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Seminar on May 16 in El Paso

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 9,483 shares as the company's stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 80,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 70,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 312,900 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold EE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 35.29 million shares or 5.11% less from 37.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Com holds 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 6,643 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Century Companies owns 43,595 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco reported 432,245 shares stake. Wedge Management L Lp Nc has 0.29% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Northern has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Fil Limited reported 401,318 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 20,255 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 12,776 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Electron Capital Prtn Limited Liability Co has 2.64% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). 41,600 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) or 45,100 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE).

More important recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Shares of El Paso Electric Surge on Buyout Offer – The Motley Fool" on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: "Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance – September 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha", Bizjournals.com published: "Texas chain Buc-ee's to break ground for Florida location soon – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal" on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "How Did El Paso Electric Company's (NYSE:EE) 8.4% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 28,200 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 48,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $617.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 10,212 shares to 11,481 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,410 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).