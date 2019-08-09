BT Group plc (BT)’s Financial Results Comparing With SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

We are contrasting BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) and SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Communication Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Group plc 14 0.00 N/A 1.35 8.84 SBA Communications Corporation 207 14.96 N/A 0.29 834.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BT Group plc and SBA Communications Corporation. SBA Communications Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BT Group plc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BT Group plc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has BT Group plc and SBA Communications Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% SBA Communications Corporation 0.00% -1.3% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

BT Group plc has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SBA Communications Corporation’s 0.69 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BT Group plc are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, SBA Communications Corporation has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. BT Group plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SBA Communications Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

BT Group plc and SBA Communications Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 SBA Communications Corporation 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively the average price target of SBA Communications Corporation is $237.5, which is potential -5.96% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BT Group plc and SBA Communications Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 97.1% respectively. BT Group plc’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, SBA Communications Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BT Group plc -1.24% -5.62% -20.48% -22.75% -23.39% -21.58% SBA Communications Corporation 4.84% 9.08% 20.41% 37.25% 55.12% 51.59%

For the past year BT Group plc has -21.58% weaker performance while SBA Communications Corporation has 51.59% stronger performance.

Summary

SBA Communications Corporation beats BT Group plc on 8 of the 11 factors.

SBA Communications Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company operates through two segments, Site Leasing and Site Development. It owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, including tower structures, rooftop, and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 15,922 sites in the United States and its territories; and 10,275 towers in Canada, Central America, and South America. It also provides site development services, such as network pre-design; site audit; identification of potential locations for towers and antennas on existing infrastructure; support in leasing of the location; assistance in obtaining zoning approvals and permits; tower and related site construction; antenna installation; and radio equipment installation, commissioning, and maintenance. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. SBA Communications Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.