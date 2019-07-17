BT Group plc (BT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

This is a contrast between BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) and Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Communication Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Group plc 14 0.00 N/A 1.48 9.08 Gogo Inc. 4 0.45 N/A -2.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights BT Group plc and Gogo Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BT Group plc and Gogo Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Gogo Inc. 0.00% 68.3% -12.7%

Risk & Volatility

BT Group plc has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gogo Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BT Group plc and Gogo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Gogo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Gogo Inc. has a consensus target price of $8.5, with potential upside of 93.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BT Group plc and Gogo Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 59.7%. BT Group plc’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Gogo Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BT Group plc -7.05% -10.69% -9.18% -18.63% -6.4% -11.51% Gogo Inc. 16.34% 31.14% 65.65% -3.24% 10.54% 100%

For the past year BT Group plc had bearish trend while Gogo Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gogo Inc. beats BT Group plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-flight connectivity and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights of North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment provides equipment for in-flight connectivity along with voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include Gogo Biz, an in-flight broadband service that utilizes its ATG network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an in-flight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.