BT Group plc (BT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) and Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO), both competing one another are Diversified Communication Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Group plc 13 0.00 N/A 1.35 8.84 Cable One Inc. 1,134 6.34 N/A 28.46 42.75

Demonstrates BT Group plc and Cable One Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Cable One Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BT Group plc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. BT Group plc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Cable One Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) and Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cable One Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

BT Group plc has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cable One Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BT Group plc is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Cable One Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Cable One Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BT Group plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered BT Group plc and Cable One Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Group plc 0 0 0 0.00 Cable One Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Cable One Inc.’s potential upside is 9.77% and its consensus target price is $1364.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BT Group plc and Cable One Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1% and 79% respectively. About 0.4% of BT Group plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Cable One Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BT Group plc -1.24% -5.62% -20.48% -22.75% -23.39% -21.58% Cable One Inc. 0.63% 3.04% 16.36% 42.03% 68.63% 48.37%

For the past year BT Group plc has -21.58% weaker performance while Cable One Inc. has 48.37% stronger performance.

Summary

Cable One Inc. beats BT Group plc on 12 of the 11 factors.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses. In addition, the company offers voice services, including unlimited local and long-distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and other features; and international calling by the minute services. Further, it sells advertising time on programmersÂ’ channels; produces television commercials for programmersÂ’ channels; and sells advertising space on cable network Websites. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers in 19 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states of the United States of America. As of December 31, 2016, it provided service to 513,908 data customers; 320,246 video customers; and 115,811 voice customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.