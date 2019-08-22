Bt Group Plc (BT) Shareholder Bonness Enterprises Has Upped Stake by $620,200 as Share Value Declined; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Lifted Aptargroup (ATR) Holding by $1.04 Million; Stock Value Rose

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 9,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 212,503 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 202,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $119.61. About 39,569 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 1.26 million shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BT set to reveal plans for thousands of job cuts – FT; 19/03/2018 – $BTA.GB: BT seals deal with Union to close defined benefit pension; 03/05/2018 – CyNic Fildes: Exclusive: BT set to reveal plans for thousands of job cuts; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BT’S, EE’S RATINGS TO Baa2; STABLE OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – TRANSFORMING BT’S OPERATING MODEL AND DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY IMPROVEMENTS IN CORE UK OPERATIONS; 05/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – SPECTRUM WON AT £302.6M, PRIOR TO ANY ASSIGNMENT ROUND PAYMENT; 05/04/2018 – BT SECURES 40MHZ OF 3.4GHZ SPECTRUM; 05/04/2018 – Telefonica, Vodafone, BT, Hutchison Win in UK Mobile Airwaves Auction -Ofcom; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 22/05/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND SAYS WANTS TO DELIVER NATIONWIDE FULL-FIBRE BROADBAND BY 2033

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9,418 shares to 24,280 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 4,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,034 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).