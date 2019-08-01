Bt Group Plc (BT) Shareholder Bonness Enterprises Has Raised Stake by $620,200; Healthequity (HQY) Position Increased by Diker Management Llc

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $81.31. About 258,658 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 766,099 shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 19/03/2018 – CWU RECOMMENDS PENSION AND PAY DEAL IN BT: STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – BT: AGREED A TWO-YEAR PAY DEAL W/ CWU; 10/05/2018 – BT Group Sees FY 2019 Adjusted Ebitda of GBP7.3B-GBP7.4B; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BT’S, EE’S RATINGS TO Baa2; STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE: @ChangiAirport bets on startups to create game changers; 18/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – FORMS NEW BUSINESS UNIT BT ENTERPRISE; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – RECOVERY PLAN INCLUDES MATERIAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY BT TO SCHEME OF £4.5BN BY 30 JUNE 2020; 18/04/2018 – BT: Global Services Will Continue to Provide Multinational Services; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10.55P, GIVING A FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 15.4P, UNCHANGED FROM 2016/17; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q Oper Pft GBP1.08B

