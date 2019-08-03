Bt Group Plc (BT) Share Price Declined While Bonness Enterprises Has Raised Position by $620,200; As Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Market Value Declined, Linden Advisors LP Lowered Stake

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 1.08 million shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD TO SEPARATE SGC FROM COMMERCIAL-GASTROINTESTINAL; 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital: Plan to Separate Ironwood’s R&D Programs From Comml Business ‘Good First Step Toward Creating Shareholder Value’

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 2.40 million shares traded or 115.64% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 05/04/2018 – Telefonica, Vodafone, BT, Hutchison Win in UK Mobile Airwaves Auction -Ofcom; 05/04/2018 – Britain’s four mobile networks win new airwaves in auction; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM- VODAFONE LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 3410 – 3460 MHZ; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – REPORTED REVENUE DOWN 1% FOR YEAR AND 3% FOR QUARTER. UNDERLYING 4 REVENUE DOWN 1% FOR YEAR AND 1.4% FOR QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – DEFICIT WILL BE MET OVER A 13 YEAR PERIOD, MAINTAINING REMAINING PERIOD OF PREVIOUS PLAN; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – £400M OF BT’S CONTRIBUTION IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2020/21 WILL BE MADE BY 30 JUNE 2020; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BT’S, EE’S RATINGS TO Baa2; STABLE OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – BT Group PLC Forms BT Enterprise Unit; 19/03/2018 – BT – ALSO CONFIRMED A NUMBER OF IMPROVEMENTS TO BENEFITS FOR EMPLOYEES ALREADY IN BTRSS, BT’S PRIMARY PENSION SCHEME FOR NEW JOINERS SINCE 2009; 13/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). 657,728 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Verition Fund Management Lc holds 11,603 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru LP holds 4,170 shares. 12,094 were accumulated by Shell Asset Management Co. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 14,006 shares. Pnc Fin Services Group holds 23,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 215,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Bain Cap Equity Mgmt Ltd holds 0.53% or 407,598 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 63,835 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insmed Inc 1.75 15Jan25 (Prn) by 16.28M shares to 39.73 million shares, valued at $40.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp 1 15Jan25 (Prn) by 1.79M shares in the quarter, for a total of 60.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pdl Biopharma 2.75 01Dec21 (Prn).