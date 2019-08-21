BT Group plc (BT) Reaches $9.78 52-Week Low; FORTEM RESOURCES (FTMR) Shorts Raised By 23.83%

The stock of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) hit a new 52-week low and has $9.10 target or 7.00% below today’s $9.78 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $19.42 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $9.10 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.36 billion less. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 384,454 shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – A FURTHER £2.0BN CONTRIBUTION, DUE TO BE FUNDED FROM PROCEEDS OF ISSUANCE OF BONDS, WHICH WILL BE HELD BY BTPS; 18/04/2018 – BT: Global Services Will Continue to Provide Multinational Services; 10/05/2018 – BT Group: Job Cuts Over Next Three Years; 23/03/2018 – BT GROUP: DEUTSCHE TELEKOM HOLDS 12.06% OF VOTING RIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – BT GROUP – SIGNED MOUWITH EUROPOL, THE EUROPEAN UNION AGENCY FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT CO-OPERATION, TO SHARE KNOWLEDGE ABOUT MAJOR CYBER THREATS AND ATTACKS; 16/05/2018 – BT Offers Bundles as Patterson Seeks Rebound From Outlook Flop; 19/03/2018 – BT – ALSO CONFIRMED A NUMBER OF IMPROVEMENTS TO BENEFITS FOR EMPLOYEES ALREADY IN BTRSS, BT’S PRIMARY PENSION SCHEME FOR NEW JOINERS SINCE 2009; 25/04/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE: @ChangiAirport bets on startups to create game changers; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BT set to reveal plans for thousands of job cuts – FT; 03/05/2018 – CyNic Fildes: Exclusive: BT set to reveal plans for thousands of job cuts

FORTEM RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:FTMR) had an increase of 23.83% in short interest. FTMR’s SI was 29,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.83% from 23,500 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 18 days are for FORTEM RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:FTMR)’s short sellers to cover FTMR’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4. About 125 shares traded. Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.42 billion. The Company’s Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers and the online BT Shop, as well as through Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. It has a 6.52 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; and broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services, as well as postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

