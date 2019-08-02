BT Group plc (BT) Reaches $11.48 Yearly Low; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Upped By $563,040 Its Oneok New (OKE) Position

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 81.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 8,160 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 18,166 shares with $1.27M value, up from 10,006 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $29.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $70.6. About 226,963 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY

The stock of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) hit a new 52-week low and has $10.45 target or 9.00% below today’s $11.48 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $22.62B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $10.45 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.04B less. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 461,133 shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – UPDATED ITS PLANS AND WILL MAKE ADDITIONAL TRANSITION PAYMENTS TO ALL EX-BTPS TEAM MEMBERS MOVING INTO BTRSS; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS DEFINED BENEFIT SCHEME, CALLED BT PENSION SCHEME (BTPS), TO FUTURE BENEFITS IN EARLY SUMMER 2018; 18/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – GERRY MCQUADE APPOINTED CEO OF NEW BUSINESS UNIT BT ENTERPRISE; 15/05/2018 – BT GROUP – SIGNED MOUWITH EUROPOL, THE EUROPEAN UNION AGENCY FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT CO-OPERATION, TO SHARE KNOWLEDGE ABOUT MAJOR CYBER THREATS AND ATTACKS; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – FUTURE PENSION BENEFITS FOR ACTIVE BT PENSION SCHEME MEMBERS TO MOVE TO AN ENHANCED DEFINED CONTRIBUTION SCHEME; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – HYBRID SCHEME IS INTENDED TO OFFER EMPLOYEES LESS INVESTMENT RISK OVER LONGER TERM AND WILL BE SEPARATE FROM BTPS; 10/05/2018 – BT Group Sees FY 2019 Capital Expenditure of GBP3.7B; 19/03/2018 – BT: NEW PAY DEAL W/ 3% INCREASE BOTH THIS YR AND IN ’19; 03/05/2018 – CyNic Fildes: Exclusive: BT set to reveal plans for thousands of job cuts; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of $22.62 billion. The Company’s Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers and the online BT Shop, as well as through Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. It has a 7.65 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; and broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services, as well as postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

