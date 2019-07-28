Bt Group Plc (BT) Holding Held by Bonness Enterprises Inc; Walthausen & Company Trimmed Its Stake in M/I Homes (MHO) as Valuation Rose

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 1.05 million shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 6.40% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – THIS IS EQUAL TO AMOUNT DUE OVER SAME PERIOD UNDER PREVIOUS RECOVERY PLAN; 10/05/2018 – BT Group FY 2018 Underlying Revenue Down 1%, Lower Than Guidance; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q EBITDA GBP1.96B; 25/04/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE: @ChangiAirport bets on startups to create game changers; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – FUNDING DEFICIT AT 30 JUNE 2017 IS £11.3BN; 10/05/2018 – BT Group Sees FY 2019 Underlying Revenue Down 2%; 15/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – BT JOINS FORCES WITH EUROPOL TO BUILD A SAFER CYBER SPACE; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC: Integration and Restructuring Activities Remain on Track; 28/03/2018 – OFCOM- BT MUST MAKE ITS TELEGRAPH POLES AND UNDERGROUND TUNNELS OPEN TO RIVAL PROVIDERS; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-BT signs four-year extension to football TV production deal – The Telegraph

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 57,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 428,944 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42M, down from 486,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 637,165 shares traded or 208.94% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 348,485 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $13.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Banking Systems Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 42,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,960 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $293,341 activity.