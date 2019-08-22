Bt Group Plc (BT) Holding Held by Bonness Enterprises Inc; As Enphase Energy (ENPH) Valuation Rose, Parametric Portfolio Associates Increased Stake

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 478,944 shares traded. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 19/03/2018 – $BTA.GB: BT seals deal with Union to close defined benefit pension; 23/03/2018 – CVC among private equity firms eyeing British telecoms group Daisy; 28/03/2018 – OFCOM- DECIDED NOT TO REGULATE PRICES OF OPENREACH’S FASTEST WHOLESALE BROADBAND PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – BT: Gerry McQuade Appointed CEO of BT Enterprise; 04/05/2018 – BT KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD; 10/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; BT Group, Randgold and Novartis Trade Actively; 10/05/2018 – BT Group Declares Full-Year Dividend of 15.4p; 16/04/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE:; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC: Integration and Restructuring Activities Remain on Track; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10.55P, GIVING A FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 15.4P, UNCHANGED FROM 2016/17

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 388.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 123,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 154,787 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 31,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 1.46 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 4.73 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 262,981 shares. 23,187 were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp. 76,518 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 18,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Amalgamated State Bank holds 12,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc reported 6,624 shares stake. Park West Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.45% or 6.04M shares in its portfolio. Eam Investors Limited Liability Corp has 0.74% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 2.21 million shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability owns 728,746 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 21,108 shares to 153,940 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natl Health Investors Inc Reit (NYSE:NHI) by 6,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,205 shares, and cut its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY).

