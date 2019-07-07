BT Group plc (BT) and B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) Contrasting side by side

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) and B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) compete against each other in the Diversified Communication Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Group plc 14 0.00 N/A 1.48 9.08 B Communications Ltd 3 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BT Group plc and B Communications Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BT Group plc and B Communications Ltd’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% B Communications Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BT Group plc and B Communications Ltd can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 B Communications Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1% of BT Group plc shares and 0% of B Communications Ltd shares. BT Group plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BT Group plc -7.05% -10.69% -9.18% -18.63% -6.4% -11.51% B Communications Ltd -4.79% -5.79% -60.75% -79.71% -89.25% -69.82%

For the past year BT Group plc has stronger performance than B Communications Ltd

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors BT Group plc beats B Communications Ltd.

B Communications Ltd. provides various communications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile.Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.