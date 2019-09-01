Bsw Wealth Partners Upped Grainger W W Com (GWW) Stake by $450,000 as Share Value Rose; Investure Has Upped Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $2.55 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.44 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $273.65. About 217,695 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer invested in 0% or 9,761 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 0.42% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 68,525 shares. Lincoln Corp has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Everence Cap Mgmt has 0.05% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 863 shares. 5 were accumulated by Mcf Ltd. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications holds 0% or 1,096 shares. Element Capital Llc invested in 1,988 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comerica Retail Bank holds 21,646 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 5,625 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 22,384 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.03% or 19,284 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Inc holds 0.02% or 1,395 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 2,587 shares.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 142,816 shares to 322,828 shares, valued at $13.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 81,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,568 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Kld400 Soc (DSI).

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 42,800 shares to 168,130 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XES) by 61,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

