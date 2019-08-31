Bsw Wealth Partners Upped Grainger W W Com (GWW) Holding by $450,000; General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Holder Jd Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $273.65. About 217,695 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 46.97M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. natgas futures ease as LNG exports decline; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Current by GE Announces Its Broadest Portfolio of New Product Releases; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 07/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan to Decide GE Labeling Requirements Soon – March 7, 2018; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 25/04/2018 – GE Investors Gather After a Difficult Year; 09/03/2018 – General Electric is exploring a sale of the electrical engineering business which it acquired for $3.2 billion in 2011; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock. Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE: Red Flags And How To Avoid Them – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 17,523 shares. 54,551 were reported by Haverford Trust. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 11,750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 22,539 are owned by Bangor Bank. Lathrop Invest Management reported 1.76% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Massachusetts-based Middleton And Ma has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 30,619 shares. Howland Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 599,504 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 10,480 were accumulated by Coastline Trust Co. Bridges Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 0.06% or 763,468 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Liability accumulated 100,328 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 94,606 shares. Grand Jean Capital holds 18,400 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T owns 1,361 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 776 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 61,784 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 5,625 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs, Georgia-based fund reported 20,039 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department owns 84 shares. Blackrock invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 8,750 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In reported 1,405 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,900 were accumulated by Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 1,059 are held by Contravisory. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 1,096 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Stewart & Patten Ltd Llc owns 4,496 shares.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 159,299 shares to 354,449 shares, valued at $21.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) by 7,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,488 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Aggregate B (SCHZ).