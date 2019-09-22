Bsw Wealth Partners Upped Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position by $439,408; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Market Value Rose, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Increased Stake by $50.32 Million

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 156.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 232 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 380 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, up from 148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 19/03/2018 – Despite his losses, Zuckerberg’s total net worth is still the fourth richest person in the world, behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 82,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 297,364 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.92 million, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $547.97. About 415,835 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 689 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Crosslink Capital Incorporated reported 61,420 shares or 8.56% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 129 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 81 shares. 4,410 were reported by B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt. 8,579 were accumulated by Iconiq Cap Lc. Tiger Glob Ltd Liability has invested 1.29% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Invesco reported 1.02 million shares stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe Comm Ltd reported 159,553 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd holds 1.87% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 24,596 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Viking Invsts Ltd Partnership holds 854,831 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 26,803 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hitchwood Mngmt Lp stated it has 125,000 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Whale Rock Capital Lc has 1.96% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 186,912 shares.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $264.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg by 26,450 shares to 46,997 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,280 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 63,249 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Page Arthur B has invested 1.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 177 are held by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc stated it has 0.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Congress Asset Ma invested in 58,505 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bath Savings has invested 1.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ipswich Mngmt reported 3,382 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 468,963 shares. Burney has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beaumont Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based Covington Management has invested 2.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 1.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

