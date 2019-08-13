Bsw Wealth Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Travelers Companies Com (TRV) as Shares Rose; Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Shareholder Fairfield Bush & Company Has Cut Its Holding by $366,565

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $146.45. About 1.11M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company analyzed 2,195 shares as the company's stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 28,060 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 30,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $116.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $165.67. About 2.83M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Sell-Side Offers Opposing View Of Union Pacific – Benzinga" on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.04 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.45 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 46,808 shares to 177,455 shares, valued at $50.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH).