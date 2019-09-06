Bsw Wealth Partners Lifted Its Stake in Grainger W W Com (GWW) by $450,000; Chilton Investment Co Increases Stake in Union Pacific (UNP)

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $279.09. About 41,121 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 14,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 477,408 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.82 million, up from 463,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $165.96. About 187,835 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 57,893 shares to 35,022 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 218,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,066 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Partners Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 146,145 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ipswich Investment Mgmt has 51,228 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pennsylvania-based Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northstar Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,170 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 0.08% or 63,343 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes Incorporated holds 1.84% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 248,706 shares. Argent Tru stated it has 0.31% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Citigroup holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 680,406 shares. Garde Cap stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.36% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.57% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). American Bancorp holds 1.76% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 33,252 shares. Cohen Steers reported 291,398 shares.

