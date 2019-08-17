Bsw Wealth Partners Increases Position in Grainger W W Com (GWW); Nea Management Company Cut Its Endologix (ELGX) Holding by $13.45 Million; Share Price Rose

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $269.26. About 364,107 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 242,339 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) in New Study; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. Onopchenko John had bought 30,257 shares worth $199,999. The insider NEELS GUIDO J bought 22,692 shares worth $149,994. Another trade for 15,128 shares valued at $99,996 was made by Mahboob Vaseem on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0% or 445 shares. Nea Com Limited Liability Company reported 249,021 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Neville Rodie Shaw owns 2,179 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 8,587 shares. Arcadia Inv Corp Mi has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Millennium Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 1,096 shares. 722 were reported by Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Hills Retail Bank Trust accumulated 2,836 shares. Bartlett And Lc owns 440 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 14,069 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,695 shares.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Mun Etf (SUB) by 10,465 shares to 7,320 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Ultra Shrt Inc by 34,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,586 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG).

