Bsw Wealth Partners Increases Position in Grainger W W Com (GWW); As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Market Value Rose, Petrus Trust Company Lta Increased by $2.99 Million Its Holding

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $273.15. About 237,724 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW)

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, up from 207,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.14. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US

