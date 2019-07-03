Bsw Wealth Partners Increased Its Stake in Grainger W W Com (GWW) by $450,000 as Share Value Declined; Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Holding Upped by Banc Funds Co Llc

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.48 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $624.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 75,300 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 14.34% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 22/05/2018 – TriState Cap Announces Public Offering of Common Stk by Selling Hldrs; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q EPS 36c; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $268.78. About 215,714 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri City Bankshares Corporation (TRCY) by 29,700 shares to 107,270 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. Of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 19,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,145 shares, and cut its stake in Sbt Bancorp Inc. (SBTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 18,423 shares. Nbw Llc stated it has 76,794 shares. Oxbow Lc has 19,688 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 4,297 shares. 1492 Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 1.89% or 109,299 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 32,700 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Renaissance Techs owns 370,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James & reported 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.01% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Kennedy Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 60,960 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 45,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 329,946 shares in its portfolio. 26,355 were reported by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. 52,180 are held by Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,143 activity. $26,400 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Demas David J on Friday, June 14. On Tuesday, May 21 Casey Helen Hanna bought $500,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 20,000 shares. 4,000 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares with value of $100,000 were bought by Dolan James J..

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TRV) by 2,599 shares to 4,372 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ) by 150,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,266 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD).