Bsw Wealth Partners Holds Position in Microsoft Com (MSFT); Appleton Partners Lowered Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by $779,977 as Stock Declined

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 84.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 3,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,503 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 4,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $137.59. About 9.51 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 25.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 8,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 23,096 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, down from 31,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $109.91. About 2.52 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 21/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $264.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg by 26,450 shares to 46,997 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $809.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,079 shares to 28,122 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).