Bsw Wealth Partners Holds Holding in Grainger W W Com (GWW); Fairfield Bush & Company Has Boosted Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $358,000 as Stock Value Declined

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $151.45. About 6.98 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $263.38. About 346,826 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Mun Etf (SUB) by 10,465 shares to 7,320 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr National Mun Etf (MUB) by 3,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,185 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Nuveen Brc Munic.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement invested 0.05% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 1,067 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 699 shares. Greenleaf invested in 0% or 937 shares. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1,417 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,283 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 500 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 5,259 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 56,079 shares. 15,336 are held by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,678 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 1,361 shares. Scout Investments has 0.49% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,171 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 101,342 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $301.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,250 shares to 52,736 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,244 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

