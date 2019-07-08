Bsw Wealth Partners Holding In Grainger W W Com (GWW) Was Upped; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose, Amica Mutual Insurance Company Lowered Position

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 51.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 4,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,048 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 8,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $198.69. About 314,318 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $266.21. About 140,882 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “W.W. Grainger: A Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Time To Take Some Profits In W.W. Grainger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Far Could W.W. Grainger Fall? – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2018. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: W.W. Grainger, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

