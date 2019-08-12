Bsw Wealth Partners Has Upped Its Grainger W W Com (GWW) Stake; As Host Hotels & Resorts Com (HST) Share Value Declined, Eii Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com (HST) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 24,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 107,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 132,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 11.90 million shares traded or 89.85% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $268.36. About 374,512 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.09% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Sun Life Fincl reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Axa has 0.05% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 713,827 shares. Loeb Prns has invested 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Ameritas Investment Partners reported 13,088 shares stake. Daiwa reported 160,527 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 54,561 shares. Profund Advisors Llc reported 50,297 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Huntington State Bank holds 1,961 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 2.23 million shares. Asset One holds 0.2% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 1.92M shares. 550,044 are owned by Arvest Savings Bank Tru Division. Alpha Windward Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Td Asset Inc has 221,219 shares. First Interstate National Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Esg Msci Eafe by 107,676 shares to 57,869 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ) by 150,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,266 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Aggregate B (SCHZ).