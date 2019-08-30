Bsw Wealth Partners Has Upped Grainger W W Com (GWW) Stake; As Kb Home (KBH) Shares Rose, Jump Trading Has Raised by $452,496 Its Stake

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $275.44. About 9,565 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company's stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 44,605 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can You Imagine How KB Home's (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance" on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha" published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance" on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance" published on August 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com's news article titled: "SunTrust Very Positive on 3 Homebuilders as Interest Rates Plunge – 24/7 Wall St." with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 97 shares. 253,509 are held by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership. Sei Invests accumulated 22,713 shares. 280,105 are owned by Braun Stacey Associate. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 87,702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Shell Asset owns 33,931 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Guggenheim Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 16,884 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial accumulated 424,814 shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Citigroup holds 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 104,817 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 11,175 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,094 shares to 22,806 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 5,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,031 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 100,506 shares to 43,204 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) by 89,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,778 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Aggregate B (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,000 are held by Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability. Tru Company Of Vermont holds 0.03% or 1,289 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 3,115 shares. Cls Ltd Llc holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of, a Australia-based fund reported 12,324 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Communication invested in 3,678 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 347,441 are owned by Legal General Grp Public Lc. Ent Financial Corporation holds 901 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 300,660 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 0.14% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Vestor Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 123 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0.05% or 28,140 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 4,274 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,844 shares.