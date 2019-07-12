Bsw Wealth Partners Has Decreased Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Stake by $356,063 as Stock Value Rose; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Rose, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Trimmed Its Position

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $152.43. About 806,953 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $166.28. About 17.06M shares traded or 50.70% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 18,217 shares to 58,085 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU) by 63,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.22 million for 15.49 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Advsrs Corp reported 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) invested in 0.74% or 6,125 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 11,952 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has 5.09 million shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Intrust Bank & Trust Na has 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,438 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.25% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 65,182 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 2,300 shares. 5,453 were reported by Eqis Mgmt Incorporated. Korea accumulated 387,856 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Prudential Fincl holds 0.17% or 558,303 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 135,058 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 76,743 are owned by Westpac Corp. Twin Capital Mgmt owns 51,602 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md accumulated 0.38% or 14.31M shares.

