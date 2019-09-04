Bsw Wealth Partners Has Decreased Position in Travelers Companies Com (TRV) by $356,063 as Market Value Rose; As 58 Com (WUBA) Share Value Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Upped Position

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 966,085 shares traded or 22.37% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $150.16. About 955,989 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – MANAGED SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR MATERIAL COMPLETION BY END OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “58.com Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “58.com Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BOCOM downgrades 58.com; shares -5.1% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.84 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.